"CM Punk, he always gets that pop" - Wrestling legend names top stars who dominated fan reactions at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed CM Punk, Penta, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns getting loud pops in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The encounter featured some of the biggest names on the WWE roster.

30 men competed for a spot in the WrestleMania main event. However, Jey Uso finally emerged victorious as he eliminated John Cena from the match and punched his ticket to the main event of the Show of Shows.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill mentioned that top stars like Penta, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns got good pops during their Royal Rumble entrances. However, the legendary journalist felt no one from the men's roster got overly deafening cheers like Alexa Bliss. He later added that Seth Rollins possibly got the biggest pop of the night in the men's match.

Trending

"Well, Penta when he came out, got an incredible pop. His presentation is incredible. CM Punk, he always gets that pop. Roman Reigns got a huge pop. I can't think of anyone who got that overbearing type of overly loud pop like Alexa Bliss did in the Women's department." Bill added, "Let me correct that. Seth Rollins I think got the biggest pop in the Men's Royal Rumble." [0:27 onwards]

With the Royal Rumble over, the biggest WWE stars are still looking to get on the WrestleMania card. CM Punk, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre already have a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, and the upcoming qualifying matches will decide which other stars will join them in Toronto.

If you use the quote from this article please embed the YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback