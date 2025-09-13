CM Punk announced for rare WWE appearance after 14 years

CM Punk has been confirmed for a rare WWE appearance after a gap of 14 years. The Second City Saint made his shocking return to the promotion in late 2023 and has been an integral part of their programming since then.This year, Punk has competed in Saudi Arabia and was part of WWE's European Tour recently. Now, he is set to make a rare appearance in another country.WWE Japan recently took to X (Twitter) to confirm that CM Punk will be part of the Supershow events in the country on October 17th and 18th. Punk has not competed in Japan since 2011, when he wrestled at a live event.&quot;CM Punk is coming to Tokyo🤩 October 17th (Fri) and 18th (Sat) event📅,&quot; the post read. (Translated via Google translate) Both live shows will be held in Tokyo at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall and will be WWE's first shows in Japan since July 2024. With Punk confirmed for the event, this will mark a rare opportunity for Japanese fans to see the former World Heavyweight Champion in action.CM Punk set for big match at WrestlepaloozaCM Punk was close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. During the Fatal Four-Way match, which also featured LA Knight and Jey Uso, Punk had the Champion, Seth Rollins, set up for a GTS.However, Becky Lynch came out of nowhere and helped her husband retain the title after hitting Punk with a low blow. On the following RAW, Lynch smacked Punk with several slaps and dared him to do anything.Then on SmackDown, The Man once again confronted Punk and slapped him. He then left the ring and said he had someone who would take care of Lynch. This led to the shocking return of Punk's wife, AJ Lee, to WWE after 10 years.This week on RAW, it was confirmed that Punk and AJ Lee will team up to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.