  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk announced for rare WWE appearance after 14 years

CM Punk announced for rare WWE appearance after 14 years

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 13, 2025 15:35 GMT
CM Punk. [Image credits: wwe.com]
CM Punk. [Image credits: wwe.com]

CM Punk has been confirmed for a rare WWE appearance after a gap of 14 years. The Second City Saint made his shocking return to the promotion in late 2023 and has been an integral part of their programming since then.

Ad

This year, Punk has competed in Saudi Arabia and was part of WWE's European Tour recently. Now, he is set to make a rare appearance in another country.

WWE Japan recently took to X (Twitter) to confirm that CM Punk will be part of the Supershow events in the country on October 17th and 18th. Punk has not competed in Japan since 2011, when he wrestled at a live event.

"CM Punk is coming to Tokyo🤩 October 17th (Fri) and 18th (Sat) event📅," the post read. (Translated via Google translate)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Both live shows will be held in Tokyo at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall and will be WWE's first shows in Japan since July 2024. With Punk confirmed for the event, this will mark a rare opportunity for Japanese fans to see the former World Heavyweight Champion in action.

CM Punk set for big match at Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk was close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. During the Fatal Four-Way match, which also featured LA Knight and Jey Uso, Punk had the Champion, Seth Rollins, set up for a GTS.

Ad

However, Becky Lynch came out of nowhere and helped her husband retain the title after hitting Punk with a low blow. On the following RAW, Lynch smacked Punk with several slaps and dared him to do anything.

Then on SmackDown, The Man once again confronted Punk and slapped him. He then left the ring and said he had someone who would take care of Lynch. This led to the shocking return of Punk's wife, AJ Lee, to WWE after 10 years.

This week on RAW, it was confirmed that Punk and AJ Lee will team up to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications