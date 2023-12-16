CM Punk appears in another show during SmackDown although signed with WWE; Seth Rollins' name is dropped

CM Punk's blockbuster return to WWE has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks. He has stolen the show and even appeared on the shows, cutting brief promos and exciting everyone who heard them. Now, he has appeared on another show despite being signed with WWE, with Seth Rollins' name being dropped during the event as well.

Since returning, there has been one man with whom Punk has had obvious conflict. Rollins, presumably in kayfabe, flipped off and shouted at the Second City Saint at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The two stars have now entered into a feud, with Punk announcing himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble, which he plans to win, and eventually challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Now, CM Punk was on Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) as the commentator this weekend during SmackDown. Although he has signed with WWE, it appears that the company has allowed him to continue his usual job with the MMA promotion, where he will be commentating.

However, there were references to his current WWE story as well, with his commentary partner John Morgan namedropping Seth Rollins.

"This Seth Rollins guy, I don't know about him," John Morgan said.

CM Punk is still working his usual dates on commentary.

This was clearly an intentional poke at the feud that is being built up between the two stars.

