CM Punk asks fans to "please buy" AEW star's T-shirts

WWE Superstar CM Punk promoted an AEW star's merchandise in his latest Instagram story.

Punk is quite close to AEW star Danhausen in real life. The two have gotten along well in the past, and The Second City Saint occasionally hangs out with him.

In his latest Instagram story, CM Punk promoted Danhausen's merch and urged fans to buy it.

Check out his story below:

"Here is the link I got yelled at for doing it wrong. Please buy some shirts, he beats me."

Danhausen on meeting CM Punk

AEW star Danhausen and Punk met at Chicago's C2E2 a couple of years back. The 33-year-old star later spoke with Graham GSM Matthews and shared his thoughts on meeting the former WWE Champion.

"It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers. It was great. It was my first time meeting CM Punk. We ate Starbucks together, it was wonderful. We had catering together. We got to meet Fanhausens and there were lots of people taking pictures with Danhausen and Punk, which was pretty surreal for Danhausen. We also rode around on my scooter because I needed a scooter to get around that weekend." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut was a massive event, as he hadn't wrestled in seven long years. Unfortunately, his AEW run didn't last long, and he was terminated from the company in mid-2023. In another massive surprise, Punk made his WWE return after almost a decade at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event.

The Best in the World was determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career, but an injury crushed his dreams. Punk is currently healing, and his fans are patiently waiting for him to make a big return to in-ring action.

