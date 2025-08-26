CM Punk attacked by female WWE Superstar at recent live event

A popular female WWE Superstar attacked CM Punk at a recent live event. The former AEW star will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris this weekend.The Second City Saint was in action at a WWE live event today in Manchester and teamed up with Sami Zayn and Penta to battle The Judgment Day. During the match, Roxanne Perez interfered and hit the 46-year-old with the Pop Rox, and Dominik Mysterio went for the cover after the move. However, Punk was able to kick out at the last moment, and you can check it out in the video below.CM Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Winning his first World Title in WWE in over a decade, the veteran got emotional following the match, but his celebration was short-lived.Seth Rollins revealed that his injury was not real and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion at the PLE earlier this month. The Visionary is scheduled to defend the title against Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso this Sunday at Clash in Paris.Vince Russo points out flaw with CM Punk in WWEFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed a flaw in CM Punk's character on RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that Punk's character was flawed because he regularly comes up short in big matches. The veteran compared The Voice of the Voiceless to Stone Cold Steve Austin and stated that CM Punk lost too much to be considered a rebel.&quot;What I'm looking at now, and maybe the fans have a lot to do with it, because remember, I was there for the [Stone Cold Steve] Austin years. Austin was really a rebel. Here's the difference: Austin won. I see this guy going out there every week and going, 'I'm the rebel,' and the way they're [WWE] writing him, Punk ain't writing the show, but you're a rebel and you're losing all the time? Maybe you shouldn't be the rebel then! Like, obviously it's not working for you. That's what I'm seeing. I've not seen a payoff since he's come back. His gimmick is he's always coming up short,&quot; Russo said. Edward Holguin @EddieHolguin830LINK@ERlivdom Why is Roxanne attacking her father cm punk?It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris this weekend.