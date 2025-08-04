Seth Rollins sends message to CM Punk following SummerSlam cash-in

Seth Rollins sent a message to CM Punk ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam but did not hold the title for long.The Visionary returned following Punk's victory at the PLE and revealed that he was healthy. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at the end of Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam.In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show today, Rollins delivered a message to The Second City Saint following his successful Money in the Bank cash-in over the weekend.“Karma is a b-word, man. Karma is a b-word; it will come back to get you,” said Rollins. [From 12:20 - 12:23]You can check out the full interview in the video below:Rollins suffered an &quot;injury&quot; during his match against LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam, and the veteran recently broke character to disclose how he dealt with the situation with his daughter. It was also reported earlier today that LA Knight is backstage for tonight's episode of RAW after not being booked for a match at SummerSlam 2025.Former WWE Champion reacts to Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlamBig E shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' successful Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam and thought it was very well done.Speaking during the SummerSlam Post-Show, Big E praised the cash-in and noted that it was great storytelling. He pointed out how emotional Punk was following the victory, only for Rollins to ruin the moment.&quot;That's storytelling! An emotional Punk, weeping, crying that he finally got his moment, and here comes this devil to steal it from him,&quot; said Big E. [From 0:27 - 0:36]You can check out Big E's comments in the post below:It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Seth Rollins moving forward as the new World Heavyweight Champion.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.