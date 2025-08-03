  • home icon
  "That's storytelling!" - Former WWE Champion reacts to Seth Rollins' shocking return at SummerSlam

"That's storytelling!" - Former WWE Champion reacts to Seth Rollins' shocking return at SummerSlam

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:35 GMT
Rollins cashed in to become champion at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rollins cashed in to become champion at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion reacted to Seth Rollins' surprise return last night at SummerSlam 2025. Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but returned following the World Heavyweight Championship match last night at the PLE in New Jersey.

CM Punk defeated Gunther via pinfall last night at SummerSlam to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint got emotional following the victory as the crowd cheered for him. However, the heartfelt moment was short-lived, as Rollins returned to reveal that his injury was a ruse.

The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. WWE shared Big E's live reaction to Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, and the former champion praised the storyline.

"That's storytelling! An emotional Punk, weeping, crying that he finally got his moment, and here comes this devil to steal it from him," said Big E. [From 0:27 - 0:36]

Seth Rollins is a part of a faction alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on RAW.

Triple H shares major tease following Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam

Triple H shared a major tease following Seth Rollins' surprise Money in the Bank cash-in during Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, the 56-year-old suggested that fans had not seen anything yet following Seth Rollins' successful Money in the Bank cash-in. He addressed the crowd and suggested that the company had major plans for Night 2 of SummerSlam.

"We still got tomorrow and I can tell all of you this, 'Anybody that didn't come tonight, anybody that's coming tomorrow, or thinking about coming tomorrow, you ain't seen nothing yet.'" [1:09:56-1:10:05]

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below:

John Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare earned the title shot by defeating Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Night 2 of SummerSlam.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

Edited by Robert Lentini
