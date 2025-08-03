Triple H drops blockbuster tease to end WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:51 GMT
WWE SummerSlam 2025 set (Image via WWE
The WWE SummerSlam 2025 set (Image via WWE on YouTube)

WWE presented Night One of SummerSlam 2025 live from MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. The show was filled with shocking moments and featured several hard-hitting matches, including the iconic main event. After the show ended, Triple H addressed the fans in the post-show conference and hyped them up for tomorrow night by dropping a blockbuster tease.

SummerSlam Night One featured some great matches, including a tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It also saw Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss win the Women's World Tag Team Championship, and Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her WWE Women's Title.

In the main event of the show, CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Seth Rollins returned and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

During the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, Triple H hyped up the fans by saying they haven't seen anything yet. Many believe he was hinting toward another shocking twist that could take place in Night Two's main event.

"We still got tomorrow and I can tell all of you this, 'Anybody that didn't come tonight, anybody that's coming tomorrow, or thinking about coming tomorrow, you ain't seen nothing yet.'" [1:09:56-1:10:05]
It'll be interesting to see what Triple H was talking about when he said the fans haven't seen anything yet.

Edited by Harish Raj S
bell-icon Manage notifications