Injured Seth Rollins returns on crutches at WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:42 GMT
Seth Rollins at SummerSlam [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins finally returned to the Stamford-based promotion's television at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Visionary came out on crutches.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins seemingly suffered a knee injury and was slated to be out of action for a long time. Many speculated that The Visionary's injury was only part of a storyline, but Rollins himself admitted that it was real. However, it seems like fans' speculation was correct.

Tonight, at Night One of WWE SummerSlam, Rollins' arch-rival CM Punk locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both The Best in the World and The Ring General put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. In the last stages of the match, the former Imperium leader got busted open, and the contest turned in Punk's favor. The Second City Saint finally defeated his opponent to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

As CM Punk was celebrating his win inside the ring, Seth Rollins' music hit. The Visionary came out on crutches alongside his Oracle, Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer had the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hands. At first, Rollins turned his back to head backstage, but he surprised everyone by throwing aside his crutches and taking his knee brace off to cash in the MITB contract.

Check out his return below:

The Visionary ended up winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once again, shattering Punk's dreams. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned next for the two stars' feud.

