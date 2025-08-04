Seth Rollins breaks character to explain how he hid injury from his daughter

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins broke character today to reveal how he explained his injury situation to his daughter. The Visionary sustained an injury during his match against LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam 2025.Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show today, Rollins opened up about pretending to be injured and hilariously shared that his daughter, Roux, thought it was a game. He also shared that the first thing his daughter did was to tell her preschool teacher about the fake injury.&quot;My daughter, she thought it was a game. She thought it was a fun little game. I told her that daddy has got a pretend boo-boo, let's put it that way, for the next few weeks. So, let's just keep that on the low, you know? First thing she did is went and told her preschool teacher, Ms. Joy. First thing she did. Immediately,&quot; said Rollins. [From 6:49 - 7:11]You can check out the full interview with Rollins in the video below:Rollins is a part of a faction on WWE RAW with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce teased that he would be having a &quot;stiff&quot; conversation with the new World Heavyweight Champion ahead of tonight's show.Seth Rollins breaks silence after becoming champion at WWE SummerSlamSeth Rollins took a shot at CM Punk after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.CM Punk defeated Gunther to become champion, but Seth Rollins decided to cash in a few minutes following his victory. The Architect took to Instagram following his successful Money in the Bank cash-in to poke fun at Punk. He referenced the former AEW star's &quot;Summer of Punk&quot; catchphrase and claimed that would not be the case this year.&quot;Summer of Rollins,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins has to say tonight on WWE RAW after becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.