Adam Pearce teases punishment for Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce shared an interesting tease regarding Seth Rollins ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following an eventful SummerSlam weekend.Seth Rollins suffered an injury last month at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam. The Visionary showed up following CM Punk's victory over Gunther at the PLE and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the promotion shared a video featuring Adam Pearce. The RAW GM teased punishment for Rollins by mentioning an impending &quot;stiff conversation&quot; with the World Heavyweight Champion.&quot;After cashing in that Money in the Bank briefcase, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is your brand new World Heavyweight Champion. And yes, I plan on having a very stiff conversation with Mr. Rollins,&quot; Pearce said. [From 0:08 - 0:19]Pearce also noted that new Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair would appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will also make an appearance, and Sheamus will square off against Rusev tonight on the red brand.Triple H reacts to Seth Rollins' cash-in at WWE SummerSlamTriple H shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The King of Kings suggested that Rollins and Punk were destined to be rivals forever. He noted that The Architect took it personally when CM Punk left the promotion in the past.&quot;It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; Triple H told journalists during the post-show. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion moving forward.If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the source along with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.