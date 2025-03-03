CM Punk battled a major problem during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 before heartbreaking loss

CM Punk competed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he suffered a major problem during the match.

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has been clear about his singular goal - to headline WrestleMania. This goal was crushed last year when he sustained an injury during the Royal Rumble match. As a result, he had to wait an entire year to achieve his dream once more.

This year, after losing at the Royal Rumble, Punk earned a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. It was his last chance to main event WrestleMania. During the match, Punk faced an unexpected problem. The lights on his chamber pod kept falling off, and The Straight Edge Superstar had to fix them again. A video of this was captured by the fans, and the clip went viral on social media.

Check out the clip below:

Despite this, Punk remained focused during the match and put on a stellar performance. However, he was still unable to win the match and lost to John Cena.

Tommy Carlucci believes CM Punk will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

There's a lot of bad blood between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Visionary was among the first to express his dissatisfaction with Punk's return to WWE. These two clashed during RAW's premiere on Netflix, but this did little to squash their beef.

At Elimination Chamber, Rollins hit Punk with a stomp after the former had already been eliminated from the match, thereby costing him his place in the main event of WrestleMania.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Tommy Carlucci said that what happened at Elimination Chamber will lead to a match between Punk and Rollins.

"So, that has to be Rollins [vs.] Punk at WrestleMania, right? And everybody was gonna say it was gonna be Rollins [vs.] Roman," he said. [From 21:14 to 21:21]

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk responds to Seth Rollins costing him his main event spot at WrestleMania.

