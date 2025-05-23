CM Punk could betray major star, according to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on how CM Punk's future in the company could pan out. Since returning to the company, the star has been a prominent feature of the RAW roster.

CM Punk has recently found a new ally in Sami Zayn. The two have joined forces to combat the threat of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Ever since his win at WrestleMania, Seth has become a dastardly villain, keen on dominating the division.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long noted that the encounter could have some drama. He predicted that Punk could get frustrated with Zayn's antics and walk out on him.

The Hall of Famer hinted that the Best in the World has been patient with Sami, but the two babyfaces could have a fallout anytime.

Trending

"I think the babyfaces will go over. But I don't see so much as a Sami Zayn-CM Punk having a match down the road. Maybe CM Punk is just walking out on him and just leaving him there. If they do it right, then there's a match that they can get out of them. But if you're just gonna have it where Sami is probably just doing something that kinda gets on Punk's nerves or kinda pisses him off, then I'd just simply walk out on him and leave him," Long said. [From 2:31 onwards]

Punk and Zayn will have to work together at Saturday Night's Main event to stand a chance against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The duo has wreaked havoc on RAW since WrestleMania, and with the genius of Paul Heyman by their side, the two men have become unstoppable.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More