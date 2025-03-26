CM Punk blamed for current WWE star not being allowed to fight in UFC

CM Punk will go head to head with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Logan Paul, who eliminated Punk from this year's Rumble, recently called Punk out on his IMPAULSIVE podcast for being the reason why he wasn't allowed to compete in UFC.

CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins simultaneously from the Royal Rumble match. However, he was also eliminated by Logan Paul shortly after. Before returning to professional wrestling in 2021, Punk had a short stint as an MMA fighter in UFC.

Logan Paul, while talking to UFC star Tom Aspinall on his podcast, blamed CM Punk for reducing his chances of competing in the UFC. Logan said he tried to approach Dana White but he was completely ignored.

“He f*cked it up... After that Dana was like ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But dude, I’m not CM Punk. He’s a great wrestler not a great UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer,” said Logan (From 25:52 to 26:19)

Ever since the Royal Rumble, Logan has been involved in a feud with a returning AJ Styles. Fans are eager to see what Triple H has planned for these two ahead of WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk to sign the contract for his WrestleMania match on SmackDown

The Best in the World returned to SmackDown on last week's episode in Bologna, Italy. Punk got into a heated brawl with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to end the show. After the episode, it was announced that all three men would be in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania in Vegas.

Punk appeared on RAW this week to send a message to both his 'Mania opponents. It was announced that there will be a contract signing for the match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Fans are excited to see what goes down in this week's episode of the blue brand when all three men share the ring once again.

