CM Punk botches first line as WrestleMania XL host

WWE Superstar CM Punk botched his first line as WrestleMania XL host, leaving Michael Cole, Big E, and Pat McAfee laughing.

During the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, The Best in the World unfortunately suffered a tricep injury which crushed his dream of wrestling at The Show of Shows this year. On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Punk announced that he would be present at the announcer's table on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match.

However, The Second City Saint also joined Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Big E at the WrestleMania XL pre-show where he botched his very first line as host. CM Punk was trying to say, 'You can't have WrestleMania in Philly without Phil' but instead he botched the line making everyone around him laugh.

"You can't have Philadelphia in Philly," Punk ended up saying.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have been talking smack about Punk for a long time. Many fans thought The Second City Saint might have wrestled The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship if he hadn't gotten injured.

It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World will interfere in the duo's match on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

