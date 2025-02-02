CM Punk breaks silence following shocking Royal Rumble elimination; confirms future

CM Punk has finally broken his silence after his shocking elimination from the men's Royal Rumble match. The Best in the World has also confirmed his next WWE appearance.

The 46-year-old recently took to Instagram Stories to reveal that his body had not adequately recovered overnight following his Royal Rumble appearance. He posted a picture of his smartwatch revealing his poor sleep quality. However, the former WWE Champion noted he was alive and ready for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW scheduled for Cleveland.

"I am very poor, yet so very alive. See you in Cleveland," he wrote.

CM Punk entered the men's Royal Rumble match at No. 24. In a match-defining moment, he eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously to make it to the final four. However, before the fans could process the exit of the former Shield stablemates, Logan Paul threw Punk out of the ring over the top rope to break the latter's WrestleMania main-event dream.

WWE Superstar CM Punk will win the men's Elimination Chamber match, predicts wrestling veteran

Much like CM Punk, John Cena also missed an opportunity to headline WrestleMania last night. The Cenation Leader made it to the final two before getting eliminated by Jey Uso. However, in the post-show press conference, the 16-time World Champion announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Although other superstars entering the chamber have not been revealed yet, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has named his pick to win the match. Speaking on Gigantic Pop's Royal Rumble 2025 Post Show, the 48-year-old predicted Punk would win the men's Elimination Chamber match and wrestle Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"Dude, I'm telling you, CM Punk is winning that Chamber. It's gonna be Punk vs. Cody [Rhodes at WrestleMania]," he said. [From 47:39 to 47:48]

You can check out Matt Morgan's comments in the video below:

The Second City Saint is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. However, he has yet to headline The Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see if he can work his way to the elusive WWE WrestleMania main event this time around.

