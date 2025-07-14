CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and other WWE stars feature in blockbuster RAW announcement dropped during Evolution

Several WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso, are set to participate in a major match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The announcement was made during the Evolution Premium Live Event.
After Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the Triple H-led creative is all set for the upcoming red brand's show. The all-woman premium live event was one of the best shows of the year, with major twists. In the main event, Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, but the match surprisingly ended in Naomi's favor after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
During the event, WWE also made a huge announcement related to RAW. The company revealed that CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, and Penta will lock horns in a Gauntlet Match, which will determine the challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.
After Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury, many expect the Triple H-led creative team to book a world title match between CM Punk and Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World will emerge victorious in the Gauntlet Match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!