CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and other WWE stars feature in blockbuster RAW announcement dropped during Evolution

Several WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso, are set to participate in a major match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The announcement was made during the Evolution Premium Live Event.

Ad

After Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, the Triple H-led creative is all set for the upcoming red brand's show. The all-woman premium live event was one of the best shows of the year, with major twists. In the main event, Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, but the match surprisingly ended in Naomi's favor after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

During the event, WWE also made a huge announcement related to RAW. The company revealed that CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, and Penta will lock horns in a Gauntlet Match, which will determine the challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

After Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury, many expect the Triple H-led creative team to book a world title match between CM Punk and Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World will emerge victorious in the Gauntlet Match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!