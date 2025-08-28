  • home icon
CM Punk calls female WWE stars "bunch of tra*ps" at recent show

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:40 GMT
CM Punk at SummerSlam! (Image from WWE.com)
CM Punk at SummerSlam! (Image from WWE.com)

CM Punk had a heated moment with two female WWE Superstars at the company's recently concluded live event in Leeds. The Best in the World also used NSFW language during the altercation.

Even though Punk is slated to be in action at Clash in Paris this weekend, the former AEW World Champion has been active in the live circuit during WWE's ongoing tour of Europe. He was in action at the Leeds house show on August 27, where he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Penta to defeat Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

As is the case with any Judgment Day match, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez interfered with the proceedings on multiple occasions. However, this did not sit well with CM Punk, who called the two a "bunch of tra*ps" after they attacked Penta while the referee was distracted.

You can check out the clip from the show by clicking here.

CM Punk will compete in a world title match at WWE Clash in Paris

CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, where he defeated Gunther after a grueling battle. However, his title run did not last long as Seth Rollins then emerged to cash in the Money in the Bank contract and snatch the title away from the Best in the World.

Punk, though, will have to chance to reclaim the gold at the upcoming premium live event in Paris, where he will face Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Best in the World has been one of WWE's most prominently featured stars since making his return to the company. His participation at the house shows ahead of Clash in Paris shows that he's in phenomenal shape and is trusted by the company to draw a crowd.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
