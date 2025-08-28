CM Punk caught having the time of his life with Jacob Fatu during WWE European Tour

CM Punk is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE. However, before his big-money match in France, the Best in the World was seen having the time of his life during the WWE Europe Tour, along with Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE for the first time in nearly 12 years after he beat Gunther at SummerSlam. However, his celebration came to an end within minutes after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pulled the Ruse of the Century. The Second City Saint now hopes to get back his title at Clash in Paris.

Ahead of the upcoming premium live event, WWE has been touring cities all across Europe. The Best in the World has been featured heavily during this tour, along with names like Penta, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu. CM Punk recently posted a picture on Instagram with the Samoan Werewolf, where both of them were seen having a great time outside the ring, playing a card game.

Ad

Trending

"Day????" he wrote.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

CM Punk's Instagram story (Image via his Instagram)

Fans are very excited for the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match in Paris. It will be exciting to see if the Best in the World can regain his title.

Ad

AJ Lee reacted after Roxanne Perez attacked CM Punk

CM Punk teamed up with Penta and Sami Zayn to face the Judgement Day during a WWE live event in Manchester. During the match, Roxanne Perez interfered and hit Punk with her Pop Rox finisher.

Roxanne shared the clip of the moment online. Following the event, Punk's wife, AJ Lee, took to X to respond to the attack.

Ad

"My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life," she wrote.

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez @roxanne_wwe My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life

It was hilarious to see AJ Lee's reaction. It will be interesting to see if these continuous attacks lead to the WWE return of the Black Widow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More