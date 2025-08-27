Female Judgment Day member attacks CM Punk after calling out AJ Lee

A female member of The Judgment Day attacked CM Punk at a WWE Live Event today in Leeds, United Kingdom. CM Punk will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match at Clash in Paris for the World Heavyweight Championship.Roxanne Perez hit CM Punk with the Pop Rox earlier this week and did so again today. She planted The Second City Saint with the move, and Dominik Mysterio went for the cover, but CM Punk was able to kick out at two. Perez also recently called out AJ Lee on social media and has previously stated that she would not retire from in-ring competition until she had a match with the former Divas Champion.Liv Morgan suffered a major shoulder injury in June, and Roxanne Perez served as her replacement in the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month. Perez squared off against Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on WWE RAW but came up short.Bill Apter discusses what could potentially convince AJ Lee to return to WWE with CM PunkLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared what he thought the company could offer to potentially convince AJ Lee to return to the ring.Lee has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW. She teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya in her final match with the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that he wanted to see Lee return to WWE. He suggested that if the company presented her with a good offer and an interesting storyline, she would likely return.&quot;I think the fans are dying for her (AJ Lee) to come back. She was great when she was in the business. We don't know what she'll—if she comes back she's got to be physically and mentally ready and I don't know her current situation or anything, I haven't been in touch with her. I've talked to Punk but I think if they make a good offer and there's a great angle, that will bring her back in,&quot; said Apter. Jasper toast @calkins_seanLINK@SKWrestling_ We miss AJ LeeSeth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at WWE Clash in Paris this weekend. It will be fascinating to see which WWE star leaves the PLE as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.