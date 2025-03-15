CM Punk changes his look after massive loss on WWE RAW; shares photo update on Instagram

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shaved off his beard and shared a picture of his new look on his Instagram story. He was sporting a beard the last time he was on WWE TV.

Ad

On RAW, Punk lost a Steel Cage match to Seth Rollins following Roman Reigns' interference. Punk also suffered a brutal attack at the hands of The OTC.

Mere days later, CM Punk shaved off his beard and revealed the new look in a story on his Instagram handle. Check out the picture below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Headlining WrestleMania isn't a big deal anymore for CM Punk

Years ago, Punk was furious about not being given a chance to headline The Show of Shows. The fact that The Miz got to headline Mania infuriated him further. However, Punk has changed a lot over the years and doesn't think much of his unfulfilled dream anymore.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Punk said the following about headlining WrestleMania:

Ad

“It’s really not that big of a deal. Main eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine, but goals change. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event at WrestleMania, but I’m at this stage in my career now where I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, so this person’s going to main event? Alright, well, you’re not gonna be able to follow this, so I don’t know what to tell you. I’ll go first, I’ll shower, I’ll eat some donuts, and I’ll watch whatever you call a main event, and I’ll just go, ‘Alright.’” [H/T Daily Mail]

Ad

Punk will seemingly be featured in a marquee match at this year's WrestleMania. He's currently feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on the road to 'Mania. He might even headline The Show of Shows if the trio closes out Night 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback