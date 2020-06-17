CM Punk claims he was booked to win major gimmick match; plans changed due to John Cena's unexpected return

CM Punk spilled the beans on the latest edition of WWE Backstage.

If it hadn't been for John Cena's return, CM Punk would have won 2008 Royal Rumble.

CM Punk and John Cena

CM Punk made his return to WWE Backstage on tonight's episode and had a lot of interesting views to share with regards to WWE's current product and various storylines. As the show was about to end, Renee Young announced that the 2008 Royal Rumble match will be the lead-in for next week's edition of WWE Backstage.

Right before the show came to an end, Punk revealed that he was originally booked to win the 2008 Royal Rumble match, only for John Cena to make a miraculous return to WWE, leading to a change of plans.

CM Punk lasted around 23 minutes in the match

Back in October 2007, Cena competed against Mr. Kennedy on an episode of RAW and suffered a legit torn pectoral muscle during the match. At the time, it was estimated that Cena would be out of action for the next 6-12 months. This was why Cena's Royal Rumble 2008 return was a legitimate surprise for the fans in attendance and the millions watching at home.

Cena entered in at #30 and ended up winning the annual free-for-all, by last eliminating Triple H. Cena, Triple H, and Randy Orton faced off in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE title at WrestleMania, with Orton bagging the victory at the Show of Shows.

CM Punk had entered in at #12 and was eliminated by Chavo Guerrero after a strong showing. Punk would go on to participate in the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 24, ultimately winning the breifcase to secure an opportunity at the World title.