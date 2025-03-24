CM Punk claims major WWE star has been crying since he returned

WWE Superstar CM Punk made a massive claim about a former champion on Monday Night RAW. The March 24 edition of the red brand's show is currently underway from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Best in The World showed up to talk about his WrestleMania 41 clash against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He fired shots at both his rivals. While he noted that The OTC was upset at him because Punk had also been a Paul Heyman Guy, The Second City Saint claimed that The Visionary had been crying since he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after nearly a decade.

Seth Rollins was visibly upset at the 2023 premium live event after CM Punk made his blockbuster return to the Stamford-based company. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been vocal about his dislike of the veteran performer. Although the two have been firing shots at each other since the PLE, they have wrestled only twice in singles competition thus far.

While CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins on the Monday Night RAW Netflix Premiere, the latter scored the win in a Steel Cage Match two weeks ago on the show thanks to interference from Roman Reigns.

The Second City Saint also announced that he would see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the contract signing for their WrestleMania match in London. It will be interesting to see if the segment ends in a three-way brawl like the last time they shared the ring this past week on SmackDown.

