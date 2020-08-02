During his time in WWE, CM Punk put together some of the most memorable matches in WWE history, whether it be against Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, or his arch-rival John Cena.

One of the primary reasons why CM Punk was so good inside the squared circle is because of his versatile move-set. Punk's arsenal consisted of the GTS, the Anaconda Vice, and the Elbow Drop as well.

WWE on FOX's Twitter handle took the debate to social media, asking the WWE Universe who they think has the best Diving Elbow and the options that were provided included WWE Hall of Famers, Randy 'The Macho Man' Savage and fellow Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. CM Punk and recently departed WWE Superstar, Kairi Sane were also among the options.

In response, CM Punk quoted the tweet and wrote that he doesn't deserve to be on a list that already includes Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, and Kairi Sane. Here is Punk's response to the tweet:

Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on. https://t.co/2pSlsAOr5K — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 1, 2020

CM Punk's departure from WWE

In 2014, CM Punk departed from WWE after serving the company for several years. However, after a fallout with company officials, the former WWE Champion decided to bring an end to his professional wrestling career and jumped ship to the world of Mixed Martial Arts under the UFC banner.

In 2019 though, CM Punk made his return to the Pro Wrestling business under some capacity, as he started working as an analyst on WWE Backstage. On the other hand, Punk also tried his hand in the commentary department of Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Punk also recently responded to yet another interesting tweet from WWE on FOX when the latter asked who the WWE Universe feels is considered as 'Mr. SummerSlam', to which 'The Second City Saint' responded by claiming that tag would belong to Bret Hart, whereas, Punk put himself in the second position, right behind 'The Hitman'.