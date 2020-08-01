It's been years since CM Punk last competed in a pro wrestling ring. While he did return as an analyst for WWE Backstage, he is yet to step inside the squared circle.

Prior to his untimely departure from WWE, CM Punk had competed at several WrestleManias and was also part of several SummerSlam cards. And in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2020, WWE on FOX asked the fans who they believe is worthy of being called 'Mr. SummerSlam'.

Responding to the question, CM Punk said that it is Bret Hart who could be considered as Mr. SummerSlam. However, Punk would cheekily put himself in the second spot right behind 'The Hitman'.

Here is how CM Punk responded to WWE on FOX's tweet:

Over the years, CM Punk has competed at WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view on multiple occasions. One of Punk's most memorable SummerSlam matches was in 2013 when he faced and came agonizingly close to beating Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

CM Punk's SummerSlam history

CM Punk has competed at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on several occasions. The former WWE Champion's last SummerSlam PPV was in 2013 when he wrestled Brock Lesnar before eventually leaving the company the following year.

Prior to that, Punk had shared the ring at SummerSlam with the likes of The Big Show and arch-rival John Cena. 'The Second City Saint' retained his WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Show and Cena in 2012. The year before, he beat John Cena in a match to crown the Undisputed WWE Champion, only to lose the title to Money in the Bank briefcase winner Alberto Del Rio shortly afterwards.

2010 saw Punk and his faction, The Straight Edge Society losing a 3-on-1 Handicap Match to Big Show. However, 2009 was rather iconic, as Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship from Jeff Hardy in the main event. The aftermath of the match saw The Undertaker make his return to close out the show by attacking the new champion.

CM Punk also faced the likes of JBL (2008) and John Morrison (2007) at SummerSlam with the World Heavyweight and ECW Championship on the line, respectively. While he managed to retain his World Heavyweight title against JBL, he failed to capture the ECW Championship from the hands of Morrison.