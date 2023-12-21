CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more feature in "ICONIC" backstage picture shared by 4-time WWE champion

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are two of the biggest stars who’ve returned to WWE in recent years. A four-time WWE champion recently shared a throwback photo featuring some big names.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, taking down Seth Rollins to make a statement. The two superstars entered a lengthy rivalry that saw Cody Rhodes come out on top.

Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to WWE this year at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Second City Saviour is looking for his first rivalry back in the company, and it looks like Seth Rollins will be his first target.

Former superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) recently took to Twitter to share an iconic throwback photo. The photo, which was likely taken in late 2011 or early 2012, features many big names, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Beth Phoenix, and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), to name a few. All were holding a title in the company at the time.

"Dare I say ICONIC?"

Cardona won four titles in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion before his release. Leaving the company has proven to be a good move for him as he has amassed a huge fan following on the independent circuit.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are both ready for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The 2024 Royal Rumble is expected to be big, especially because several top stars are chasing their dreams heading into WrestleMania 40.

Cody won the 2023 Royal Rumble and headlined WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. He failed to finish the story at The Show of Shows and could not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He has his eyes set on the 2024 Royal Rumble as he wants to headline WrestleMania again and win the world championship. Meanwhile, CM Punk also wants to live his dream and headline WrestleMania.

He wants to win the Royal Rumble for another chance to win a world title in the company. They will likely have a great face-off in the Rumble match where fans could see one of them eliminate the other last to win the contest. It could result in one of the best Royal Rumble moments ever.

Are you excited for a potential face-off between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at the 2024 Royal Rumble?