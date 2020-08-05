CM Punk comments on RAW Underground

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has shared his thoughts on the new RAW Underground concept that debuted on Monday Night RAW this week.

While participating in a SummerSlam 1992 watch along on the WWE on FOX social media accounts, The Second City Saviour and former UFC fighter appeared to give RAW Underground the thumbs up.

CM Punk even suggested that he wanted to see some female WWE Superstars compete in the shoot-MMA style fights on WWE television in the future:

"I loved it. Let's get some women in there."

RAW Underground

Shane McMahon returned to Monday Night RAW this week, marking his first WWE television appearance in almost 10 months. Shane O'Mac's return to WWE was to facilitate the debut of WWE's newest concept, RAW Underground.

Rumored to be the brainchild of Shane McMahon, RAW Underground has drawn comparisons to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. WWE Superstars "fight" on a ring canvas without ring topes and turnbuckles. The ring is also set up in a dark, dimly lit room inside of the WWE Performance Center to present "gritty" and "tough" bouts between fighters.

In RAW Underground, WWE Superstars compete in Mixed Martial Art/shoot style "fights" which are officiated by a referee dressed in black, wearing surgical gloves, similar to a UFC referee.

CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk's achievements in WWE are endless. The Second City Saviour is a former 2-time WWE Champion and the 19th Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

CM Punk's final WWE Championship reign lasted 434 days, making it the longest WWE Championship reign of the 21st century and the sixth-longest WWE Championship reign in history.

Since departing WWE in 2014 and his subsequent retirement from professional wrestling, CM Punk competed in two UFC fights in 2016 and 2018 respectively. However, CM Punk would be defeated in both his UFC fights.

Since then, CM Punk signed with FOX to be an analyst on their studio show 'WWE Backstage' on FOX Sports 1. However, due to the COVID-19, production of WWE Backstage was stopped, with the show eventually being canceled by FS1.