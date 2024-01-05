CM Punk comments on how he would really feel about entering the WWE Royal Rumble at number 1

CM Punk recently commented on possibly entering the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match at number one.

The last time The Straight Edge Superstar competed in the 30-man match was in 2014, and he was the first entrant in the bout. He was eliminated by Kane, and he ended up parting ways with the company that year. He returned to WWE nearly ten years later at Survivor Series: WarGames last year in his hometown of Chicago. He is determined to win the Rumble and finally fulfill his dreams of headlining WrestleMania.

During his appearance on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, CM Punk stated that he doesn't know what number he will enter the bout, but he wouldn't mind entering the Royal Rumble match at number one again.

"You said I was number one in the last Rumble I was in, I don't know what number I'm gonna be. I always loved those moments where you got those big Lotto balls, the tumbler, choosing numbers. That was always fascinating to me and intriguing when I was a fan. I would love to do that again but honestly, being number one again is appealing to me. I wouldn't look at that as a hindrance, I know a lot of guys would. But I'm training my a*s off and I'm going to come back in the best shape I possibly can be to win the whole thing," said CM Punk. [8:58-9:33]

CM Punk's goal is to outlast 29 other men and win the WWE Royal Rumble match

Winning the Royal Rumble match often guarantees a superstar a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. They also have the opportunity to walk out of the event with a world title match of their choosing.

Heading into the Rumble, CM Punk stated that he's looking forward to winning the whole thing.

"I set goals very early in my career that are terrifying, they're scary. And 10 years away from WWE has showed me is I've set those goals and they're so big and so scary that I could not accomplish them until I grew into the person that could. And I'm back now, and I've grown into the person that can accomplish those goals and can handle all those responsibilities that come with it. And I'm looking forward to competing with 29 other guys and throwing 29 other guys over the top rope." [8:25-8:56]

If CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble, he'll most likely choose Seth Rollins as his WrestleMania opponent, as the two stars are currently involved in a feud. It'll be interesting to see how things turn out.

