CM Punk to compete in a major match, believes former WWE champion

CM Punk suffered a major upset at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. In the wake of this defeat, former NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English (aka Matthew Rehwoldt) suggested that The Straight Edge Superstar could be on his way to wrestle in a huge match.

Ad

On May 24, 2025, Punk and Sami Zayn squared off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. However, in the bout's closing moments, Bronson Reed made a shocking return, attacking The Voice of The Voiceless and sending him crashing through the barricade. This distraction allowed The Visionary and The Terminator to secure the victory.

Following SNME, the next premium live event on the WWE calendar is Money in the Bank, scheduled for June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. Thus far, Solo Sikoa, Penta, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins have punched their tickets to the highly anticipated Men's MITB Ladder Match.

Ad

Trending

On the REBOOKED podcast, former WWE star Aiden English stated that CM Punk is the ideal choice to be the fifth qualifier for the upcoming six-man gimmick contest.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"I think [CM] Punk seems right. Yeah, Punk seems right [to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match]," he said. [From 27:22 to 27:27]

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

CM Punk returned to WWE RAW and attacked Seth Rollins

On this week's RAW, The Architect defeated Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match to secure his spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Second City Saint's music hit following the contest. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed anticipated CM Punk's appearance on the ramp.

Ad

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion ambushed Seth Rollins from behind and delivered a GTS to him. CM Punk then ran off and celebrated among the crowd as he stood tall over the heel faction.

Only time will tell if The Best in the World competes in the multi-man bout and wins the coveted MITB briefcase for the third time in his WWE career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More