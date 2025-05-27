Former WWE Tag Team Champion makes unexpected return on RAW and destroys Seth Rollins

An unexpected appearance by a former WWE Tag Team Champion directly resulted in Seth Rollins being taken out during the final moments of Monday Night RAW after a huge win.

This week on RAW, the main event saw a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match between Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor. Of course, it was Finn Balor who ultimately took the pinfall from Rollins after Dominik Mysterio's interference attempt completely backfired.

Interestingly, after the match finished, the former Tag Team Champion CM Punk's music hit. While Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed were awaiting Punk from the front, The Second City Saint appeared from behind and hit Seth Rollins with the GTS before making a run for it.

Both Breakker and Reed were left looking on with rage and disbelief. It was mentioned earlier in the night by The Visionary himself that CM Punk wouldn't be appearing.

Ultimately, he showed up and made a dash for it after taking Rollins out so that he didn't have to deal with the wrath of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Bron Breakker, in particular, looked on with a sense of absolute fury and rage, seemingly teasing a future bout against Punk.

