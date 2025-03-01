CM Punk confesses that he is going to wrestle a WWE star for the last-ever time soon; never wrestling him again

CM Punk is set for a huge match at Elimination Chamber. However, he also confessed that he would face a star for the last-ever time soon, after which they would never face each other. He also talked about the star's career coming to an end.

Ad

He acknowledged wanting to see John Cena win his 17th world title as much as the fans did. However, he said it would not be at his expense. He said that for Michael Cole to call Cena the greatest of all time was debatable because he would lose the next night.

"How do we feel about John Cena breaking the record of the most world championships? Do you want to see him get to 17? I kind of want to see it, too, but it's not going to happen at my expense. That's kind of the story and the history between me and John Cena. Greatest of all time? Absolutely 100% debatable. After last night (tomorrow), it will be harder for you to say he's the greatest of all time. Because he's going to come just a little short just like he always does when he's in the ring with CM Punk."

Ad

Trending

CM Punk then said that the two stars would face each other for the last time. He said that Cena would not get a chance to put the stamp on his legendary career as it would have to be at Punk's expense.

"I am looking very much forward to locking up with John Cena for the very last time, and I do mean it will be the very last time because you want to put your stamp on this legendary career. You got to go through me, and we know that ain't gonna happen. Best in the world." [31:15 onwards]

Ad

It remains to be seen what happens when the two old rivals face each other tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback