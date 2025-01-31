CM Punk confirms AJ Lee's whereabouts for Royal Rumble weekend

CM Punk is set to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match this weekend, but after he recently dropped a hint that many perceived to be about his wife AJ Lee's potential return, fans have hoped to see the former Divas Champion compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of the show, Punk was part of an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked about his wife. Punk joked about her being in the men's Royal Rumble before noting that she wouldn't be making an appearance and that she was at home watching Larry.

"There are no clues. There are no clues. She's at home watching Larry," he claimed.

Fans have been pushing for Lee to make her return since Punk came back to WWE at Survivor Series back in 2023, but she is yet to step back in the ring.

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for almost a decade

AJ Lee walked away from WWE back in 2015 following her match on the RAW after WrestleMania 31. The former Divas Champion opted to retire from the business and later noted in her biography that she was struggling with a back injury.

Punk has talked about her back injury in recent interviews, noting that it was a catalyst for her retirement and something that has kept her away from the ring. That being said, Lee was able to train and wrestle while appearing on Heels last year, which has led to fans believing that she could be capable of a Royal Rumble spot if needed.

CM Punk has noted that he would love to have his wife make her return, but it depends on whether Lee wants to step back into the ring. It's been a decade with minimal wrestling training, and she could do more harm to her back if she lands awkwardly.

