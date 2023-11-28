CM Punk should have confronted WWE star on Monday Night RAW; claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Seth Rollins and CM Punk should have had a confrontation on RAW this week.

Rollins' frustration knew no bounds at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 the moment he saw Punk walk out to the arena. He flipped off the returning star and had to be restrained by Michael Cole and other WWE officials. During his promo on RAW this week, the Visionary called the Second City Saint a hypocrite.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo stated that the Best in the World should have come out to respond to the World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran writer felt that Rollins should not have uttered those words against Punk in his promo if WWE had, in fact, planned to stretch out their feud.

"Here's where they missed the boat, and again bro, if Seth Rollins is gonna call CM Punk a hypocrite in the middle of the ring, then CM Punk needs to come out. That's the problem, bro. If you're gonna go there, then the dude needs to come out," Vince Russo said. [13:22 - 13:42]

During the final segment of the show, Punk addressed the fans and announced that the Best in the World was finally back home.

