CM Punk declares group of WWE women "queens"

CM Punk shared a hilarious reaction to a photo of himself and several female WWE Superstars. Punk will be competing in a major title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Nikki Bella shared a photo of herself with Punk, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer today on social media. Punk re-posted the photo on his Instagram story and added the caption "Queens". You can check it out in the image below.

Punk shares one-word reaction to Bella's backstage photo. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match earlier this month to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam this weekend. The Ring General lost the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, but won it back on the June 9 edition of RAW.

Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championships at Night of Champions 2025 but came up short. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a title match against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Bill Apter reacts to former WWE star's criticism of CM Punk

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on former WWE star Matt Riddle's claim that CM Punk was difficult to work with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter claimed that Punk had changed over the years, and he was not the same guy that he used to be. The veteran noted that Riddle was entitled to his opinion, but he did not agree with it.

"Matt, what are you smoking? [...] My feeling is, I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion, but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if the former AEW star can defeat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at SummerSlam.

