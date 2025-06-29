Ex-WWE star's words against CM Punk prompts reaction from veteran: "What are you smoking?" (Exclusive)

CM Punk recently received some harsh criticism from a former WWE star, Matt Riddle, about his conduct and in-ring work. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, these complaints do not hold any merit.

Matt Riddle had claimed that The Second City Saint was a pain to work with and was very irritating backstage. While Punk has faced some of these criticisms before, Bill Apter believes that was no longer the case in the present day.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist talked about his own experiences and stated:

"Matt what are you smoking? [...] My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same CM Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

What exactly did Matt Riddle say about the WWE star?

According to Matt Riddle, CM Punk was apparently a problematic star to work with.

Speaking in an interview with Going Ringside, the former WWE star stated that Punk was always complaining backstage, despite getting World Title runs. He said:

"You know, I'm not a big fan of that guy [CM Punk] either. That guy su**s at fighting. He's a b**ch to work with in the back… Because he just bellyaches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple World Title runs… I've heard from my boys that still work there [WWE] that he is a headache, and this isn't a storyline. This is the facts. So, it is what it is," he said. [From 5:40 onwards]

You can check out Riddle's comments in the video below:

For now, it remains to be seen if CM Punk will respond to these comments soon.

