CM Punk defeats impressive 34-year-old star for the third time in 4 months after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
CM Punk will finally achieve his dream at WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

CM Punk may not have been on the March 31, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, but he was in action in the dark match following the show. He defeated an impressive 34-year-old star for the third time in four months.

While RAW went off the air with Rhea Ripley standing tall as the Women's World Title picture continued to delve into chaos, the match following that saw CM Punk take on the impressive Ludwig Kaiser, who said that he's looking for a spot at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk, a soon-to-be WrestleMania headliner, went on to defeat Ludwig Kaiser in the post-RAW dark match after some quality in-ring action.

Punk has a lot of business to take care of in the weeks heading into WrestleMania. We're now three weeks away as The Road to WrestleMania winds down, and while it has been largely underwhelming, WWE certainly picked things up with a solid episode of the red brand show tonight.

Punk has been a surprisingly busy man in this tour of Europe and even competed for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Last week, Punk teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio to defeat the Judgment Day trio of Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day was victorious on RAW this week as Balor became the first man in WWE to pin Penta.

