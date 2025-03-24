  • home icon
CM Punk & Cody Rhodes team up with 50-year-old WWE legend to defeat The Judgment Day after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 24, 2025 22:56 GMT
A great ending for the WWE Universe in Glasgow, Scotland (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Instagram & WWE on X)

The Judgment Day may have stood tall to end RAW on 24th March, but CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and a 50-year-old WWE legend made sure the night didn't end that way in a post-RAW dark match.

As RAW went off the air, The Judgment Day stood tall courtesy of Finn Balor. While Dominik Mysterio tried recruiting Penta into The Judgment Day by attempting to help him beat Bron Breakker and gain the Intercontinental Title, Penta ended up rejecting him and attacking Dominik instead. This directly led to Finn Balor's assault on both Bron and Penta.

After RAW went off the air, a dark match featuring Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio faced The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito. Naturally, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's team won.

Cody has been a busy man lately. This week, he confronted John Cena once again on RAW and had the final word as Cena simply walked away. As for CM Punk, he cut a promo previewing the SmackDown segment this week where he will be involved in a WrestleMania contract signing with both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio's good friend and tag partner Dragon Lee suffered the unfortunate fate of being unmasked in what was possibly the most shocking moment of RAW on March 24, 2025.

The crowd in Glasgow got to go home happy this time - a stark contrast from Clash at the Castle 2022, where the home country hero Drew McIntyre lost in a bitter ending to the night.

Edited by Harish Raj S
