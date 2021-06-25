CM Punk deletes tweet after asking a question to female WWE star

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has deleted his latest tweet, in which he asked Bayley an interesting question.

CM Punk has been away from the squared circle for more than seven years at this point but occasionally interacts with current and past wrestlers on social media. He is good friends with SmackDown Superstar Bayley and had a question for her on Twitter earlier today.

CM Punk, in the now-deleted tweet, asked Bayley a casual question:

"#DearBayley if you could wrestle one person who lives in my house, who would it be?"

The SmackDown star replied to CM Punk's tweet and made it known that she wanted to wrestle AJ Lee. Check out Bayley's response to Punk's tweet:

"Ah my precious heart couldn’t leave you all hanging, so I’ll pick a random to answer!…………. @CMPunk what a lucky coincidence!!!! I would choose @TheAJMendez – winner gets to take cute man Larry on a walk!!!!!"

For those who aren't aware, Larry is Punk and Lee's dog.

Bayley and AJ Lee wrestled a match back in July 2013 on NXT, which saw the latter picking up the win over the rising star.

Lee has been away from the ring for a long time now and it seems highly unlikely that we will ever get to see a rematch between these two talented women.

This isn't the first time that CM Punk has deleted a tweet

CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures in the pro-wrestling business today. The former WWE Champion delivered one of the greatest promos in the company's history on an episode of Monday Night RAW in mid-2011. It gave birth to "The Summer of Punk" and eventually resulted in a 434-day WWE title reign for him.

However, CM Punk wasn't satisfied with a lot of things in WWE and quit the company on the road to WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Fans might remember Punk firing a major shot at WWE and The Miz in a profanity-filled tweet back in early 2020. The Miz had taken a light-hearted jibe at him on WWE Backstage, and Punk was clearly not happy with the same. He ended up deleting the tweet mere hours later.

The Miz later opened up about Punk's tweet and stated that he was taken aback by it:

"To be honest, I thought we were friends," said The Miz. "And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly, I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him."

One wonders why CM Punk felt the need to delete his tweet to Bayley, though, as it seemed nothing more than a harmless and amusing question that he asked a friend.

