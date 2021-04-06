CM Punk discusses Vince McMahon's opinion of AEW

CM Punk has given his opinion on WWE and AEW's decision to allow Chris Jericho to appear on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. The former WWE star says Vince McMahon isn't afraid of AEW, which is why he allowed Jericho to be on the show.

WWE announced a few days ago that Chris Jericho, who is currently with AEW, will be a guest on the Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network. The interview will air on night 2 of WrestleMania 37, April 11.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, CM Punk said Vince McMahon probably isn't scared of AEW and that both AEW and WWE need a bigger audience at the moment. However, the former WWE Superstar praised both companies.

"Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction, opinion on it is, I think that shows that Vince McMahon isn't afraid of AEW at all, 'cause if he was, he wouldn't allow it to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good. There will be people that don't know AEW exists who will watch it and say, 'Oh, wow, cool. I didn't know that. I just thought Jericho was retired.' But there is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the 'only place you can see this superstar is my television show.' But, you know, it's a new age, and I think both companies need the eyeballs they can get at the moment. So, you know, kudos to everybody involved."

CM Punk himself could potentially return to WWE, as Triple H recently revealed in an interview that WWE would be willing to have him back. Here's what Triple H said about a Punk return:

"If he wants to do it, we would get word and have those conversations or he would make a call. There has to be a desire there to do something like that."

CM Punk was released by WWE in 2014 and the former WWE Champion hasn't wrestled since. He ventured into MMA, but lost both his matches.

