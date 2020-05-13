Otis reacts to CM Punk explaining why he should dump Mandy Rose

Pun, Otis, and Mandy

The 2020 Men's Money In The Bank winner Otis was a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage. The Heavy Machinery member had an interesting exchange with former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Punk had some words of advice for Otis, who won the MITB contract in one of the biggest surprises of the year. Punk told Otis that Mandy Rose isn't special and that there are dozens of girls like her out there. He further stated that Otis should dump Mandy before he regrets being with her, now that he has the Money In The Bank briefcase. Otis didn't seem too thrilled with Punk's advice and hinted that he kind of went too far.

Punk tells Otis that Mandy is a dime a dozen and he should kick her to curb before it backfires on him now that he’s got Money in the Bank.



Otis: “That’s a little stiff there”#WWEBackstage — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 13, 2020

CM Punk's advice came as a surprise to Otis, who is madly in love with Mandy

Otis has been with Mandy Rose ever since he defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 with her help. He had been trying to woo Mandy for a long time, and it seemed like Mandy was showing some interest in him as well. A dastardly scheme cooked by Sonya Deville and Ziggler turned Mandy against Otis. Mere days before WrestleMania, the SmackDown mystery hacker unmasked the villains, and it led to Mandy getting together with Otis.

It's safe to say that Otis won't be heeding Punk's advice here. Only time will tell whether Punk's statement turns into reality, and Otis regrets not listening to him.