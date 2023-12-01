CM Punk fans are stupid and have a low IQ, former WWE star says

CM Punk's return to WWE has been the talk of the wrestling world over the last week. One of The Best in the World's former opponents, Ryback, took to social media to aim another dig at the returning star.

Punk and Ryback feuded on WWE television in 2012 and 2013. During his infamous appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014, Punk claimed Ryback was a reckless in-ring performer. He also accused The Big Guy of injuring him.

Ryback often posts wrestling-related content on his YouTube channel. In his latest light-hearted Ryback TV video, the 42-year-old listed Punk's fans as the worst "marks" in the world:

"Number one goes to all the CM Punk, aka Fragile Phil, marks out there," Ryback said. "These people have the lowest IQ, severe unhealed childhood trauma, and just are quite frankly straight up stupid." [0:52 – 1:11]

Ryback often takes shots at Punk online. Earlier this week, he was highly critical of his former in-ring rival's return promo on RAW.

Four fanbases finished behind CM Punk on Ryback's list

In wrestling, "mark" is a derogatory term used to describe a negative fan who takes things too seriously.

Ryback listed NFL, NASCAR, and UFC followers as "marks" before turning his attention to wrestling fans:

"Number two, wrestling marks. Now these marks are a combination of all the worst traits of the groups I just told you before, sprinkled in dog s**t." [0:43 – 0:51]

Ryback appeared in WWE between 2004 and 2016. The former Intercontinental Champion has not wrestled since 2018 due to a serious shoulder injury.

