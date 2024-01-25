CM Punk is not the favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, WWE star says (Exclusive)

Many fans and wrestling experts have tipped CM Punk to outlast 29 other superstars in the 2024 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match. However, Bobby Lashley does not believe The Best in the World should be viewed as the clear favorite to win the 30-person contest.

CM Punk has not competed in a televised WWE match since the 2014 Royal Rumble. Almost 10 years to the day, the recently rehired superstar will make his in-ring comeback in the 2024 match. Lashley has also been announced as a participant.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley said CM Punk is not the only favorite this weekend:

"So, he's back. And with that being said, I think he's a possible favorite because everybody knows that he has his history and his apparent interaction with the crowd. So, I think he's a favorite. I don't think he's THE favorite. I think he's one of the favorites. I don't think he's THE favorite." [1:57 – 2:23]

Bobby Lashley names three other favorites besides CM Punk

At the time of writing, only eight WWE stars have been confirmed as 2024 Men's Royal Rumble participants.

Bobby Lashley thinks fans also need to keep a close eye on himself and former Royal Rumble winners Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre:

"The favorite could be anyone. You know, Cody, Drew, myself, world champions, former world champions. I think anybody has the opportunity to step up there. I think the biggest thing and the best thing that we can possibly do is have it be a surprise." [2:23 – 2:45]

Damian Priest, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, and Shinsuke Nakamura have also been announced for the match.

