CM Punk feels he's in danger after Triple H told him who he's wrestling before WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk took to social media after WWE SmackDown to reveal what Triple H told him. The Second City was informed that he'd be wrestling Gunther at a house show in Vienna, Austria, and it doesn't seem like he's looking forward to having the match before WrestleMania 41.

WWE is still on its European Tour, and next week's episode of RAW is set to take place in London. The show will be held in the same venue where the latest episode of SmackDown took place. The closing segment of the blue brand was the contract signing for the triple threat WrestleMania main event match.

CM Punk shared on Instagram that Triple H told him he'd be wrestling Gunther today in the latter's hometown of Vienna. The Second City Saint used a meme of a guy in bubble wrap, and he joked that's how he was when The Game was telling him the news.

You can check out Punk's post below:

The Ring General is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE, and it's no surprise that Punk would rather be in a protective bubble to keep his body intact for his headlining match at WrestleMania 41.

Disco Inferno says he's not interested in the triple threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins

All three WWE stars signed a contract on SmackDown to make their Triple Threat Match official. The bout will headline WrestleMania 41, possibly on Night One.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno said he's not interested in the match, and thinks WWE should've booked it differently.

"I'm not interested in [Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk, and [Roman] Reigns. I'm interested in Rollins and Reigns, and Punk and Logan Paul. And those matches aren't on the table. They're doing some other things than the most compelling match-ups. It's very weird. I don't know what's going on," Inferno said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

CM Punk headlining WrestleMania will now become a reality. It'll be interesting to see which one of the three megastars emerges victorious at The Showcase of the Immortals.

