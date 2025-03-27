Veteran doesn't want CM Punk in a match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41; pitches major WWE match

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins punched their tickets on WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno stated he doesn't want this match as he would prefer Rollins vs. Reigns and Punk vs. Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul began taunting CM Punk as the company was headed to Toronto for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. During the build-up, Paul even smacked The Second City Saint on Monday Night RAW. However, the feud ended when Punk eliminated him from the Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the latter stated that WWE had better matches in the bag but focused on other things instead. The veteran would've liked a one-on-one between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and a match between CM Punk and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 instead of the upcoming Triple Threat Match.

"I'm not interested in [Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk, and [Roman] Reigns. I'm interested in Rollins and Reigns, and Punk and Logan Paul. And those matches aren't on the table. They're doing some other things than the most compelling match-ups. It's very weird. I don't know what's going on," Inferno said. [From 19:01 - 19:19]

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. Later, the Original Tribal Chief explained the reason and stated that Punk eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and Rollins attacked him outside the ring.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, all three men were under the same roof and confronted each other for their actions. However, CM Punk was in no mood to talk, as he showed up with his fist taped, and it led to an all-out brawl between the three.

While the company announced the Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41, a contract signing segment will take place on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. It'll be interesting to see what transpires when all three stars are under the same roof again.

