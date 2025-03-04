CM Punk fighting former WWE Champion in the middle of the street should've happened, says veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk came out all guns blazing on the latest edition of WWE RAW, taking a shot at The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins before getting involved in a huge pull-apart brawl with The Visionary. Although the duo was soon separated, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes they should have continued fighting throughout the show.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been at odds ever since the latter returned to WWE. Their rivalry continued inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, as The Visionary attacked Punk after his elimination from the match, costing him a chance to headline WrestleMania. Their frustrations reached a boiling point on RAW, where the two men were involved in a massive brawl before officials intervened and separated them.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he would have booked Punk and Rollins to brawl throughout the show.

"We got the CM Punk pipebomb, state of the Union address. He called Rock a bald fraud, having a midlife crisis, then he went on to Cena and Rollins, and then we had the big brawl. Guys, if this is me, I am carrying this brawl out through the entire show. I am fighting outside, I am fighting in people’s backyard, I am fighting in the middle of the street. I am carrying this out throughout the entire show, especially if I know I don’t have Rock, I don’t have Cena, I don’t have Cody." [From 59:17 onwards]

Rollins and Punk will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle as they will clash in a Steel Cage match next week on WWE RAW. Adam Pearce made the match official on the red brand last night.

