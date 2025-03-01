CM Punk fires shots at John Cena for not showing up ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena has not shown up in the buildup to Elimination Chamber 2025 other than to declare his entry following Royal Rumble. Hence, CM Punk called him out for this tonight on SmackDown.

John Cena announced his retirement tour last year, which would see him compete in one final Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He kicked off his retirement tour at RAW's debut on Netflix. He declared himself for the Royal Rumble and made it clear that he wanted to win his 17th world title.

Cena came close at the Royal Rumble but wasn't able to win. Following this, he announced himself for the Elimination Chamber match. However, in the weeks leading up to the premium live event, Cena has not shown up on WWE TV.

Tonight on SmackDown, all the participants for the match confronted each other in the ring. However, Cena was absent again. CM Punk addressed the participants in the match and told them why he was going to win and head to WrestleMania. Towards the end of the promo, Punk fired some shots at The Cenation Leader by saying that he announced a retirement tour but didn't bother to show up.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will be able to move one step closer to winning his 17th world championship at Elimination Chamber 2025.

