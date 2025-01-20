CM Punk fires shots at an unusual name ahead of WWE RAW

After declaring his entry into the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, what is next for CM Punk? The Best in the World has seemingly hinted at his potential next opponent.

As Seth Rollins steps into the ring with Drew McIntyre tonight, Punk is finally free from two of his enemies, at least for the time being. He has ignited a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio, which has been a long time coming.

Mysterio had voiced his desire to step into the ring and destroy the former AEW World Champion on numerous occasions. His issues with the veteran stem from something that happened 14 years ago. While the duo have worked several live events, they never got to lock horns on television or at a premium live event with a fully-fledged program.

Taking to Instagram, The Best in the World reacted to WWE's new video: 'Best of Dominik Mysterio backstage.' He revealed what is featured in it and added that people do not need to bother watching it:

"It's just Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan videos and me singing happy birthday to his sister. Saved you the click," CM Punk wrote.

CM Punk takes a dig at 'Dirty' Dom on Instagram

Dominik Mysterio was the former AEW World Champion's first opponent upon the latter's WWE return after a decade. However, it was not televised as it happened during the December post-Christmas tour.

Dominik Mysterio is confident he can see what CM Punk has in store from a mile away

During a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, 'Dirty' Dom spoke with O'Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson about CM Punk.

According to the former NXT North American Champion, The Best in the World is not too hard to figure out and does the same things he did before, and Mysterio can "read his playbook." Dom again reiterated how much he wishes to rectify the wrongdoings of the former leader of the Straight Edge Society:

"Now that I'm my own man and he doesn't have to corner me into a corner, I would love to get my hands on him again. Now that I'm prepared and ready. I've seen kind of what he can do. It's nothing special. He does the same things. I'm pretty sure I can read his playbook. Actually, here's a good one, I know his moveset," Dom said.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has other issues on RAW, as he is in the doghouse with Liv Morgan after supposedly attempting to reunite with Rhea Ripley when she dethroned Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere.

