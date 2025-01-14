Liv Morgan sends three-word message following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan dropped the Women's World Championship to her longtime rival Rhea Ripley on the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix last week. To make matters worse, her boyfriend Dominik Mysterio attempted to mend fences with Ripley post-match but to no avail.

'Dirty' Dom informed Morgan this past Monday that what happened last week was only a ploy that did not work. She passive-aggressively retorted, stating everything was fine before asking him to run some errands.

Taking to Instagram, Liv Morgan shared a few snaps taken backstage as the aesthetic of the arenas and backstage environment have changed since RAW's move to Netflix:

"Monday Night Morgan Xoxo 🌹," she captioned the post.

Within a year, Liv Morgan managed to cement her place as a prominent figure on the RAW roster. Despite losing the belt, she appears to be in a good place. It remains to be seen how WWE books her going forward as the WrestleMania season is upon us.

Tommy Dreamer believes Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan could be the first program upon The Man's WWE return

Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired in June 2024, and she has since taken time off. While many had initially ascertained this as the end of the Irish star's career, Lynch squashed the rumors later that year when she revealed that she had not forgotten how Morgan and 'Dirty' Dom cost her the Women's World Title before she left.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast last month, Tommy Dreamer congratulated Becky Lynch for landing the role in the new Star Trek series on Paramount and then speculated WWE's plans for her return. According to Dreamer, a program with Liv Morgan makes the most sense right off the gate:

"I also know waiting in the wings is Becky Lynch," Tommy Dreamer stated. "We've heard about her. She's been part of the Netflix launch. Also, shout out to her—I believe she's got some TV show? She's going to be part of the Star Trek or something like that. But with Becky on the horizon, Liv [Morgan] would be fresh as fresh can be with The Man coming after her."

Meanwhile, a fan wondered whether The Man's absence from WWE has proved that the company does not need her today. Veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan weighed in.

