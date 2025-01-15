CM Punk gets a new WWE name from his friend after RAW this week

WWE legend CM Punk has his sights set on winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania 41. After his blockbuster announcement on RAW, his friend and backstage interviewer, Jackie Redmond, gave The Second City Saint a new name.

CM Punk kicked off the second episode of RAW on Netflix this week and declared his entry into the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Just when he thought he was ready to move on from Seth Rollins after defeating him last week, The Visionary came out to confront him. A disgruntled Rollins called his defeat against Punk "the worst loss of his career" and he vowed to seek redemption.

Hence, The Visionary also announced his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble match in hopes of eliminating The Best in the World and crushing his lifelong dream of headlining WrestleMania. Shortly after, Drew McIntyre joined the party and made it clear he would see both men at the Royal Rumble.

After the show, Jackie Redmond took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to react to CM Punk's entrance last night, where he was seen Yeeting with Jey Uso's signature shades on. WWE's official account called the star YEET M PUNK. However, the Canadian broadcaster jokingly said she prefers calling the RAW Superstar "CM Uso."

"We actually prefer to call him CM Uso over heeeere. #RawOnNetflix."

Check out her tweet below:

CM Punk interested in facing two WWE legends

During the post-show media scrum after the RAW on Netflix premiere, CM Punk entertained the thought of facing The Rock and John Cena in the future.

The Straight Edge Superstar admitted that these matches come with big paychecks so he wouldn't turn it down.

"I think I want gold around my waist, but those two names come with big fat paychecks. So, I'm not gonna say no to it. It could be interesting. I wouldn't say no to it. I'm into the big high-pressure money situations, that's when I come alive. I definitely owe The Rock. I definitely owe John [Cena]. Yeah, I would welcome both of them with open arms. I saw John, [and] passed him in the hallway, he looked a little tired. He looked like he needed to 'Go to sleep.' So, I'm sure I'll see him in Indianapolis," he said.

John Cena and CM Punk will share the ring come Royal Rumble on February 1. Whether The Rock enters the 30-man Battle Royal remains to be seen.

