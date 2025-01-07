Former WWE Champion is interested in facing The Rock and John Cena following their returns

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently talked about possibly facing The Rock and John Cena this year. The champion being referred to is none other than CM Punk.

The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader made their electrifying returns to World Wrestling Entertainment on RAW's massive Netflix debut. During the show, The Rock was involved in The Bloodline's segment as he honored Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala after the latter won the Tribal Combat match against Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, Cena showed up to talk about his last run in WWE. The 16-time World Champion also confirmed his participation in the Royal Rumble 2025 and teased going all in to possibly win the competition.

However, during WWE RAW's post-show press conference, CM Punk was asked if he was looking forward to facing The Rock or John Cena in 2025. The Best in the World said that his focus was on winning gold this year, but he wouldn't rule out a big-money match against either of the two legends.

The Second City Saint teased a possible face-off with The Cenation Leader at the Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis.

"I think I want gold around my waist, but those two names come with big fat paychecks. So, I'm not gonna say no to it. It could be interesting. I wouldn't say no to it. I'm into the big high-pressure money situations, that's when I come alive. I definitely owe The Rock. I definitely owe John [Cena]. Yeah, I would welcome both of them with open arms. I saw John, [and] passed him in the hallway, he looked a little tired. He looked like he needed to 'Go to sleep.' So, I'm sure I'll see him in Indianapolis," he said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to hold a big match between CM Punk and The Rock or John Cena.

